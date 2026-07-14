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Force renewal in the Royal Canadian Navy opens long-term opportunities for suppliers

14th July 2026 - 10:51 GMT | by William Lupton in Liverpool, UK

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Both the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy have selected the BAE Systems Type 26 design for their frigate requirements. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Canada’s ambitious naval modernisation plans are creating major maritime procurement opportunities, with future programmes also promising long-term work for domestic and international shipbuilders.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is about to begin an intense period of force regeneration, which will primarily be focused through its Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) and River-class destroyer programmes. Shephard’s Defence Insight estimates the total combined procurement cost of these programmes to be US$90.3 billion – a substantial sum of money, given that Canada’s 2026 defence budget is just over C$50 billion (US$35.16 billion).

The River-class destroyer programme is part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy which is aiming to rebuild the Canadian maritime industry while economically benefitting the country. The destroyers, intended to replace both Canada’s Halifax-class

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William Lupton

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William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

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