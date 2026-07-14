The unanswered design question at the heart of India’s P75I submarine programme
Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has reportedly been moving closer to a contract for India’s US$8 billion Project 75 India (P75I) submarine programme, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions, even as questions persist over whether the design on offer to New Delhi will diverge from the company’s established Type 212 and Type 214 submarine families.
India is seeking to acquire six domestically manufactured submarines as a follow-on to the Project 75 Kalvari-class.
TKMS, approached by Shephard for comment on P75I, declined to discuss specifics. “Project 75I remains under negotiation, and we appreciate your understanding, that we cannot
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Country-focused updates
-
France’s artillery rocket competition aims for sovereign solution as contest enters decisive phase
France’s requirement for a replacement MLRS is intended to provide the country with a sovereign capability to bolster the country’s strategic autonomy, with a final platform expected to be in service by 2030.
-
Combined arms the Turkish way – showcasing new tech at an amphibious exercise
New Turkish weapon systems and operational capabilities continue to evolve, as the recent EFES 2026 event clearly demonstrated.
-
Nuclear costs crowd out key defence priorities in UK investment plan, say SDR authors
The UK government’s Defence Investment Plan has been criticised by the authors of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) 2025 which formed the basis of the plan. The SDR’s external reviewers told the country’s defence committee how the plan misses the mark.
-
US Air Force lays the groundwork to move the F-15EX acquisition to lots 7 and 8
Procurement of the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System for future production lots signals the air force's commitment to an expanded 267-aircraft Eagle II fleet while sustaining full electronic warfare capability on every fighter.