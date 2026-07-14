The unanswered design question at the heart of India’s P75I submarine programme

Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has reportedly been moving closer to a contract for India’s US$8 billion Project 75 India (P75I) submarine programme, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions, even as questions persist over whether the design on offer to New Delhi will diverge from the company’s established Type 212 and Type 214 submarine families.

India is seeking to acquire six domestically manufactured submarines as a follow-on to the Project 75 Kalvari-class.

TKMS, approached by Shephard for comment on P75I, declined to discuss specifics. “Project 75I remains under negotiation, and we appreciate your understanding, that we cannot