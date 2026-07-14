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The unanswered design question at the heart of India’s P75I submarine programme

14th July 2026 - 09:48 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The first indigenously built, Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari was also built by MDL at Mumbai. (Photo: Indian Navy)

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is edging toward an India submarine deal, but an unverified claim of a radically new hull design – at odds with the proven lineage it has marketed to Canada – has yet to be resolved.

Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has reportedly been moving closer to a contract for India’s US$8 billion Project 75 India (P75I) submarine programme, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions, even as questions persist over whether the design on offer to New Delhi will diverge from the company’s established Type 212 and Type  214 submarine families.

India is seeking to acquire six domestically manufactured submarines as a follow-on to the Project 75 Kalvari-class.

TKMS, approached by Shephard for comment on P75I, declined to discuss specifics. “Project 75I remains under negotiation, and we appreciate your understanding, that we cannot

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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