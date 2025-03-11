US Navy Next-Generation Jammer approaches full-rate production

The US Navy (USN) Next-Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) programme is close to reaching full-rate production (FRP) after the service declared its initial operating capability (IOC) in December 2024.

An official spokesperson for RTX Raytheon (NGJ-MB supplier) told Shephard that the company was currently working with the USN to “finalise the NGJ-MB lot 5 production contract”.

“The USN is anticipating to achieve full-rate production later this year,” the official noted. “The first NGJ-MB shipset will also be delivered to the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in April.”

The NGJ-MB is a cooperative development and production initiative involving the USN and the