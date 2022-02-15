Ukraine gains more materiel from NATO states as invasion concerns heighten

Singapore Airshow 2022: Mystery customer in Asia orders BNET
An unnamed Asian army is to receive software-defined radios from Rafael, with deliveries starting this year.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on 11 February that a Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘could begin at any time’ — a remark echoed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in numerous subsequent TV appearances.
CBS News reported on 14 February that the US believes Russia has in place 80% of the battalion tactical groups it needs to invade Ukraine and may do so by the end of the week. CBS quoted an unnamed official as saying that some long-range artillery and rocket launcher units have left their assembly areas have been moved into ‘attack positions’.
However, the Russian
Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.
Worth €70 million ($79.2 million), a new deal for Finland comprises GMLRS – Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) and Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems – Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) rockets.
The Brazilian Army is currently working alongside around 100 national suppliers to design and produce 6x6 heavy mortar and engineering versions of Guarani vehicle.
Brazil plans to overhaul its self-propelled artillery capabilities with a tender for 36 howitzers; contenders include Nexter and Elbit.
Ricardo is providing up to six ‘low technological, high-mobility’ platforms for experiments with the British Army.