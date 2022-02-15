To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Ukraine gains more materiel from NATO states as invasion concerns heighten

Ukraine gains more materiel from NATO states as invasion concerns heighten

15th February 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak in Warsaw

RSS

Polish RGP-40 multi-shot grenade launcher. (Photo: Zakłady Mechaniczne Tarnów)

NATO member states are ramping up materiel support for Ukraine in the shadow of a Russian invasion that looks more likely by the day.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on 11 February that a Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘could begin at any time’ — a remark echoed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in numerous subsequent TV appearances.

CBS News reported on 14 February that the US believes Russia has in place 80% of the battalion tactical groups it needs to invade Ukraine and may do so by the end of the week. CBS quoted an unnamed official as saying that some long-range artillery and rocket launcher units have left their assembly areas have been moved into ‘attack positions’.

However, the Russian

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us