Russian roulette (Comment)

As tension mounts over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could see Europe dragged into a war with deadly and far-reaching consequences, much has already been said of the ways in which Moscow will attempt to dominate any such conflict. Reliance on long-range precision strikes and dismantling of Ukrainian C2 infrastructure could characterise Russian strategy.

Defence analysts and academics have also consistently stressed that invasion looks to be a very strong possibility. Russian President Vladimir Putin has escalated matters, including the deployment of more than 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border and Belarus, to the point where he