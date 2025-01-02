Turkey’s FNSS turns to a tank for its new armoured vehicle
Turkish company FNSS Savunma Sistemleri has unveiled a concept model of its latest tracked armoured fighting vehicle (AFV), the Kaplan APC which, unusually for the modern era, draws heavily on a light tank design.
The new model has been developed in conjunction with PT Pindad to meet an Indonesian Army requirement for a tracked APC in the 30-tonne class. For this programme PT Pindad and FNSS have signed a development and production agreement.
The Kaplan APC can carry 10 dismounts and a crew of three consisting of commander, gunner and driver, with troops entering and leaving via a power-operated ramp
