Turkey’s FNSS turns to a tank for its new armoured vehicle

2nd January 2025 - 09:01 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

A concept model of the Kaplan APC developed by FNSS and Pindad to meet the requirements of the Indonesian Army, showing smoke grenade launchers on top of the hull. (Image: FNSS)

The first Kaplan Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) is due to be completed by FNSS in Turkey next year, with the second rolled out in Indonesia by Pindad, and qualification trials undertaken in both countries by 2026.

Turkish company FNSS Savunma Sistemleri has unveiled a concept model of its latest tracked armoured fighting vehicle (AFV), the Kaplan APC which, unusually for the modern era, draws heavily on a light tank design.

The new model has been developed in conjunction with PT Pindad to meet an Indonesian Army requirement for a tracked APC in the 30-tonne class. For this programme PT Pindad and FNSS have signed a development and production agreement.

The Kaplan APC can carry 10 dismounts and a crew of three consisting of commander, gunner and driver, with troops entering and leaving via a power-operated ramp

