Turkey’s FNSS turns to a tank for its new armoured vehicle

A concept model of the Kaplan APC developed by FNSS and Pindad to meet the requirements of the Indonesian Army, showing smoke grenade launchers on top of the hull. (Image: FNSS)

The first Kaplan Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) is due to be completed by FNSS in Turkey next year, with the second rolled out in Indonesia by Pindad, and qualification trials undertaken in both countries by 2026.