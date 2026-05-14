CSG’s new CFL-120 Karpat medium tank demonstrates move to modularity

The Czechoslovak Group (CSG) of the Czech Republic has teamed with Turkish company FNSS Defence Systems and Leonardo of Italy to show the first example of the CFL-120 Karpat medium tank (MT), which is stated to be aimed at the European and export markets.

The consortium announced: “The cooperation between CSG and FNSS will focus on the production, sales and further development of selected armoured platforms and related systems.”

CFL-120 is fitted with the latest Leonardo Hitfact Mk II armed with a 120mm smoothbore gun and 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG).

This turret is already in quantity production for the