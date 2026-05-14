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CSG’s new CFL-120 Karpat medium tank demonstrates move to modularity

14th May 2026 - 12:57 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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CFL-120 Karpat medium tank mates the FNSS Kaplan platform with the Leonardo Hitfact Mk II turret armed with a 120mm smooth bore gun and 7.62mm co-axial machine gun. (Photo: FNSS)

Built using proven parts across three countries, the CFL-120 uses a Turkish chassis, an Italian turret and Czech integration to reflect a modular approach to tank design.

The Czechoslovak Group (CSG) of the Czech Republic has teamed with Turkish company FNSS Defence Systems and Leonardo of Italy to show the first example of the CFL-120 Karpat medium tank (MT), which is stated to be aimed at the European and export markets.

The consortium announced: “The cooperation between CSG and FNSS will focus on the production, sales and further development of selected armoured platforms and related systems.”

CFL-120 is fitted with the latest Leonardo Hitfact Mk II armed with a 120mm smoothbore gun and 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG).

This turret is already in quantity production for the

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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