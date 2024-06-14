The Italian Army’s ambitious IFV plan

The Italian Army is set to invest €6 billion (US$6.4 billion) in procuring 679 tracked Armoured Infantry Fighting Vehicles (AIFVs) with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2035. As many as 679 tracked IFVs will be procured to replace 200 Dardo IFVs currently in service with its mechanised units, as well as its M113 fleet, according to the latest update from Shephard Defence Insight.

According to the Italian MoD’s 2022–23 multi-year policy document (DPP), €2.1 billion will be invested in the programme between 2022 and 2035. The programme will have a reported overall cost of approximately €6 billion including support