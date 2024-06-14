Open menu Search

The Italian Army’s ambitious IFV plan

14th June 2024 - 13:20 GMT | by Sam Hart in Paris

RSS

A total of 679 tracked IFVs will replace the Italian Army’s 200 Dardo IFVs. (Photo: Italian Army)

The Italian Army has plans in place to procure up to 679 tracked IFVs to replace 200 Dardo IFVs currently in service with its mechanised units, as well as its M113 fleet.

The Italian Army is set to invest €6 billion (US$6.4 billion) in procuring 679 tracked Armoured Infantry Fighting Vehicles (AIFVs) with deliveries scheduled between 2026 and 2035. As many as 679 tracked IFVs will be procured to replace 200 Dardo IFVs currently in service with its mechanised units, as well as its M113 fleet, according to the latest update from Shephard Defence Insight.

According to the Italian MoD’s 2022–23 multi-year policy document (DPP), €2.1 billion will be invested in the programme between 2022 and 2035. The programme will have a reported overall cost of approximately €6 billion including support

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Sam Hart

Author

Sam Hart

Sam Hart is the Customer Success Manager and former Senior Land Analyst for Shephard Group's …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Eurosatory 2024 | View all news

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us