The Italian MoD has announced spending plans for its priority long-term armoured vehicle procurement programmes.

In its multi-year policy document (Documento Programmatico Pluriennale - DPP) published on 5th August, it highlighted the key acquisition efforts that will modernise Italian armoured capabilities from the 2030s.

This is because most of the projects will not see significant funding until later this decade or beyond. Air platform projects appear to have taken the majority of the early funding streams, leaving land and naval procurement pushed to the right.

The major armoured vehicle projects include the procurement of a new Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), a new Medium ...