Leonardo and KNDS set sights on Leopard MBT via cooperation agreement

Italy’s Leonardo and Franco-Germany KNDS, which includes Krauss Maffei Wegmann, will work to improve cooperation with support of the Italian MoD and have signed an agreement to jointly implement the planned Italian Leopard 2A8 MBT procurement programme.

The alliance will support the strategy defined by the Italian MoD in the Documento Programmatico Difesa (Defence Policy Document) 2023–25 and in the Action Plan of the Agreement recently signed by the governments of Italy and Germany.

The two companies have also signed an agreement to jointly implement the planned MBT procurement programme focusing on the maintenance of the Leopard 2A8 for the Italian Army and support platforms.

The Italian MoD has been working on two major programs for the renewal of its land forces: firstly, the procurement of the Leopard MBT with support vehicles and, secondly, new infantry fighting vehicles under the Armoured Infantry Combat System plus combat support systems.

Shephard Defence Insight noted the Leopard 2A8 would feature new generation multi-layered armour made of steel, tungsten, composite filler and ceramic components.

The 2A8 will also be expected to feature enhanced mine protection and improvements to the turret roof to protect against top attack anti-tank weapons.

The tank has been equipped with a version of the Israeli Trophy active protection system (APS) referred to as the EuroTrophy.