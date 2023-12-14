Leonardo and KNDS set sights on Leopard MBT via cooperation agreement
Italy’s Leonardo and Franco-Germany KNDS, which includes Krauss Maffei Wegmann, will work to improve cooperation with support of the Italian MoD and have signed an agreement to jointly implement the planned Italian Leopard 2A8 MBT procurement programme.
The alliance will support the strategy defined by the Italian MoD in the Documento Programmatico Difesa (Defence Policy Document) 2023–25 and in the Action Plan of the Agreement recently signed by the governments of Italy and Germany.
The two companies have also signed an agreement to jointly implement the planned MBT procurement programme focusing on the maintenance of the Leopard 2A8 for the Italian Army and support platforms.
The Italian MoD has been working on two major programs for the renewal of its land forces: firstly, the procurement of the Leopard MBT with support vehicles and, secondly, new infantry fighting vehicles under the Armoured Infantry Combat System plus combat support systems.
Shephard Defence Insight noted the Leopard 2A8 would feature new generation multi-layered armour made of steel, tungsten, composite filler and ceramic components.
The 2A8 will also be expected to feature enhanced mine protection and improvements to the turret roof to protect against top attack anti-tank weapons.
The tank has been equipped with a version of the Israeli Trophy active protection system (APS) referred to as the EuroTrophy.
More from Land Warfare
-
Kongsberg to supply more air defence systems to Lithuania
The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) was originally developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force but is now in service with 13 countries.
-
Vehicles ordered for Poland’s PILICA+ short-range air defence system
The PILICA+ system, an intermediate solution between the lowest and middle layers of the Polish multi-layer air and missile defence system, has been based on the operational PSR-A PILICA system.
-
BAE Systems wins $8.8 billion deal to continue Holston Army Ammunition Plant operations
The deal will see BAE Systems continue the modernisation of the plant to ensure its future and improve manufacturing processes.
-
Latvia makes its largest defence investment in air defence system
Latvia and Estonia have committed to purchasing Diehl IRIS-T SLM medium-range air defence systems with the system set to provide a substantial boost to Latvia’s air defence capabilities.
-
Pearson integrates AI-driven explosive detector with UAV
Threat-Sense uses AI to identify the presence of ordnance and has been designed to enhance operational decision making in the field or on route.
-
Rheinmetall to upgrade Austria’s Skyguard air defence system
Rheinmetall's Oerlikon Skyguard, the air defence system developed for the protection of stationary high value assets such as air fields, bridges, industrial installations and military command and control centres, will undergo a multimillion dollar upgrade.