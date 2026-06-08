South American MBTs: upgrades and payload modernisation could shape procurement paths
Given the nature of South American geopolitics and current defence and security threats, main battle tanks (MBTs) are in an awkward situation. The platforms are designed for traditional conflict, and it is challenging to operate them in urban settings or in environments like the Andes Mountains or the Amazon rainforest against non-traditional threats such as narco-guerrillas and smugglers.
Hence, MBT procurement programmes or modernisation projects among South American armies are relatively low priority. As new technologies emerge, however, opportunities could arise in adding new payloads to expand their capabilities.
Procurement patterns shaped by geopolitics
South America has not had a war since
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