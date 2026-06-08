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South American MBTs: upgrades and payload modernisation could shape procurement paths

8th June 2026 - 10:13 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

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Peru is set to procure 54 K2 Black Panthers from South Korea. (Photo: US Army)

While ﻿South American geopolitics are complicated, the likelihood of inter-state warfare is low, calling into question the future of the venerable main battle tank.

Given the nature of South American geopolitics and current defence and security threats, main battle tanks (MBTs) are in an awkward situation. The platforms are designed for traditional conflict, and it is challenging to operate them in urban settings or in environments like the Andes Mountains or the Amazon rainforest against non-traditional threats such as narco-guerrillas and smugglers.

Hence, MBT procurement programmes or modernisation projects among South American armies are relatively low priority. As new technologies emerge, however, opportunities could arise in adding new payloads to expand their capabilities.

Procurement patterns shaped by geopolitics

South America has not had a war since

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

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