April land forces roundup: Munitions and long-range fires drive procurement momentum
Attention was focused on artillery and long-range fires for many countries in April as the US progressed its Mobile Tactical Cannon requirement, the US Army worked to increase munitions production and neighbouring Canada boosted production for 155mm artillery.
The Australian government, after boosting spending in a review of its Integrated Investment Program (IIP), selected more Lockheed Martin M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) for additional long-range fires.
On the vehicle front, Estonia underwent a reset when it abandoned a plan to buy more CV90s in favour of increased investment in long-range fires, while Australia opened the chequebook to
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