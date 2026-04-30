Is the RCH 155 self-propelled wheeled howitzer for the British Army finally on the way?
The UK government is expected to sign for its order of Remote-Controlled Howitzer 155mm (RCH 155) self-propelled guns (SPGs) before mid-2026, according to a spokesperson from prime contractor KNDS Germany. It is believed current delivery dates are 2029 to 2032.
Speaking to Shephard, the spokesperson said the system was being “proven through operations in Ukraine [but] can’t speak to lessons learned from these operations”.
The RCH 155 is based on the Boxer 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle from ARTEC, a joint venture between KNDS, Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles and Rheinmetall Military Vehicles Nederland. It is fitted with a KNDS Germany
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