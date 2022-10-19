Thales aims Acusonic at OMFV programme
Thales Defence & Security is offering its Acusonic Acoustic Gunfire Detection System (AGDS) for installation on the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV).
Proposed OMFV solutions are in the early stages of development by multiple teams of contractors as the long-term replacement for the BAE Systems Bradley IFV.
Acusonic is already in production for the British Army to enter full-scale service on its latest armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) in the near future, with the number of acoustic sensors depending on the platform.
The ill-fated Ajax reconnaissance vehicle has three sensors while the Boxer 8x8 Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle will have
