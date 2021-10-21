To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

The future of the OMFV (Opinion)

21st October 2021 - 12:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The M2 Bradley has been in service since the early 1980s. (Photo: US Army)

With the M2 Bradley IFV approaching retirement, the pressure is on for the US Army to select its successor. AUSA provided the opportunity for those with hats in the ring to reveal their designs.

The US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme was one of the most talked-about topics at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington, DC.

The OMFV is intended to be a cutting-edge platform and feature capabilities that will revolutionise the battlefield. At the exhibition, companies involved in the concept design phase of the programme showcased their proposals.

The only bidder that did not put its concept on display was Point Blank Enterprises. The OEM is cooperating with Keshik Mobile Power Systems and is offering the Liberty platform. It is planned to be a non-traditional vehicle that will accommodate evolving survivability, …

