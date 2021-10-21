The future of the OMFV (Opinion)

Argentina acquires transport trucks
Argentinian Army augments its logistics vehicle fleet.
The US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme was one of the most talked-about topics at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington, DC.
The OMFV is intended to be a cutting-edge platform and feature capabilities that will revolutionise the battlefield. At the exhibition, companies involved in the concept design phase of the programme showcased their proposals.
The only bidder that did not put its concept on display was Point Blank Enterprises. The OEM is cooperating with Keshik Mobile Power Systems and is offering the Liberty platform. It is planned to be a non-traditional vehicle that will accommodate evolving survivability, …
Pearson Engineering used AUSA 2021 to showcase its Modular Mission Pack that features a set of palletised ground-engaging tools for unmanned platforms.
More ground-based fire support capabilities are needed to meet the requirements of the future battlespace. NATO is looking for specialist vehicles that will be an information hub for ordering fire support.
China continues to funnel new weaponry - including tanks and long-range air defence systems - into Pakistani hands.
South Korean firm Hanwha Defense is keen to team up with US suppliers as a means of accessing DoD procurement programmes.