The future of the OMFV (Opinion)

The US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme was one of the most talked-about topics at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington, DC.

The OMFV is intended to be a cutting-edge platform and feature capabilities that will revolutionise the battlefield. At the exhibition, companies involved in the concept design phase of the programme showcased their proposals.

The only bidder that did not put its concept on display was Point Blank Enterprises. The OEM is cooperating with Keshik Mobile Power Systems and is offering the Liberty platform. It is planned to be a non-traditional vehicle that will accommodate evolving survivability, …