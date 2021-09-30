Thales explores maritime applications for Acusonic shot detector

Ultra nets contract for lightweight torpedo components
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
Thales is actively exploring maritime applications for its Acusonic shot detection system that the British Army previously ordered for its Ajax and Boxer armoured vehicles.
Thales has already conducted live-fire trials of Acusonic to fit the BAE Systems autonomous Pacific 950 rigid hull inflatable boat (RIB).
The trial is thought to be the first time an acoustic shot detection system fitted to a vessel has undertaken a live-fire trial.
Acusonic can accurately detect and classify large-calibre small arms fire at ranges out to 1.5km.
Thales Acusonic Sales Manager Tom Kinnaird told Shephard that the system could prove useful in coastal or …
