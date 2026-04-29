Textron unveils a smaller, low-cost variant of the Ripsaw family of UGVs
Textron Systems and its subsidiary Howe & Howe Technologies have added a new variant to the Ripsaw family of uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs). The M1 is a smaller, low-cost model engineered to support the US Marines Corps’ (USMC) littoral missions. Launched on 28 April at the Modern Day Marine 2026 exposition, the technology demonstrator is on display until 30 April at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.
The first wheeled platform in the family, it features an open systems architecture with the Ripsaw common robotic core. Its design is intended to enable the vehicle to perform multiple missions while increasing lethality and reducing
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