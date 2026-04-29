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Textron unveils a smaller, low-cost variant of the Ripsaw family of UGVs

29th April 2026 - 09:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Textron Systems Ripsaw M1 UGV is smaller, lighter and cheaper than other variants. (Photo: Textron Systems)

Ripsaw M1 has been designed to support the US Marine Corps’ littoral missions by carrying diverse types of payloads and performing multiple missions. Shephard spoke with Textron to find out more.

Textron Systems and its subsidiary Howe & Howe Technologies have added a new variant to the Ripsaw family of uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs). The M1 is a smaller, low-cost model engineered to support the US Marines Corps’ (USMC) littoral missions. Launched on 28 April at the Modern Day Marine 2026 exposition, the technology demonstrator is on display until 30 April at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

The first wheeled platform in the family, it features an open systems architecture with the Ripsaw common robotic core. Its design is intended to enable the vehicle to perform multiple missions while increasing lethality and reducing

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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