Textron delivers bespoke reconnaissance vehicle to US marines

14th December 2022 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

This Cottonmouth variant has been purpose-built as a Naval Sensor Node for the USMC. (Photo: Textron Systems)

Textron has delivered a single bespoke Cottonmouth Reconnaissance Vehicle to the USMC for formal evaluation.

Textron delivered a Cottonmouth Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle to the USMC at the beginning of December.

The vehicle was purpose built to serve as a Naval Sensor Node to support expeditionary operations. The vehicle provides lightweight multi-modal capability for the USMC, aligned with the service’s Force Design 2030 vision.

A multi-domain C2 suite integrated into the vehicle as part of the C4UAS Mission Role Variant fit-out allows it to coordinate data and serve as battlefield manager.

The amphibious 6x6 platform is equipped for sustained reconnaissance with organic uncrewed systems capabilities and multi-spectrum sensors, which provide communication between the USN and USMC.

The Cottonmouth’s footprint also allows rapid transport of four vehicles on a Ship-to-Shore Connector.

The prototype vehicle now enters its formal government evaluation phase, expected to last through 2023. Cottonmouth is Textron's contender for the USMC's  Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) requirement.

