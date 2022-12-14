Textron delivers bespoke reconnaissance vehicle to US marines
Textron delivered a Cottonmouth Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle to the USMC at the beginning of December.
The vehicle was purpose built to serve as a Naval Sensor Node to support expeditionary operations. The vehicle provides lightweight multi-modal capability for the USMC, aligned with the service’s Force Design 2030 vision.
A multi-domain C2 suite integrated into the vehicle as part of the C4UAS Mission Role Variant fit-out allows it to coordinate data and serve as battlefield manager.
The amphibious 6x6 platform is equipped for sustained reconnaissance with organic uncrewed systems capabilities and multi-spectrum sensors, which provide communication between the USN and USMC.
The Cottonmouth’s footprint also allows rapid transport of four vehicles on a Ship-to-Shore Connector.
The prototype vehicle now enters its formal government evaluation phase, expected to last through 2023. Cottonmouth is Textron's contender for the USMC's Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) requirement.
