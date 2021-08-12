To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

USMC recce capability moves forward

12th August 2021 - 10:18 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The M1047 LAV-25 has been the workhorse of the USMC armoured vehicle fleet. However, it is now being replaced after a Capability Based Assessment in 2019 identified capability shortfalls versus near-peer rivals forces (USMC)

After earlier efforts to replace the USMC's LAV-25 8x8 wheeled vehicle it has embarked on the Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme to develop new platforms to choose from. However, the USMC is also looking at an alternative option to modify the ACV as well.

Contracts for the prototype stage of the US Marine Corps (USMC) Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme will kick start further development of new vehicles.

According to Phil Skuta, business development director for USMC and USN programmes at General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), the company is in negotiations with the USMC. He told Shephard this is to finalise Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contracts for the 22-month vehicle prototyping stage, with awards expected in early September.

Textron Systems was also selected to proceed with contract negotiations for ARV following a USMC announcement in July.

The ARV will replace about 600 1980s-vintage Light Armoured ...

