USMC recce capability moves forward

Contracts for the prototype stage of the US Marine Corps (USMC) Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) programme will kick start further development of new vehicles.

According to Phil Skuta, business development director for USMC and USN programmes at General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), the company is in negotiations with the USMC. He told Shephard this is to finalise Other Transaction Authority (OTA) contracts for the 22-month vehicle prototyping stage, with awards expected in early September.

Textron Systems was also selected to proceed with contract negotiations for ARV following a USMC announcement in July.

The ARV will replace about 600 1980s-vintage Light Armoured ...