Pacific Defense contracted to support US Marines task force EW protection effort

Open systems integrator Pacific Defense has signed a contract with the USMC to deliver multiple SX-3000 systems in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Electronic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS) static site system evaluation effort.

The company describes the award as the culmination of a multi-year effort to mature open-standard mission solutions for US DoD customers and contractors.

MEGFoS is an EW system designed to counter IED and UAS threats while also providing some communications jamming capabilities. It will have fixed-site, and mounted and dismounted applications and is in development under Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC).

MEGFoS will have the ability to locate and identify adversaries while providing friendly forces with feedback on signature management.

The SX-3000 systems are aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard and conformant with C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS), employed by the US DoD on multiple programmes of record. These programmes include the US Army's TITAN expeditionary ISR ground station and MFEW-AL UAS pod, which combines cyber and EW capabilities.