Texelis goes alone as it unveils Celeris

French mobility engineering company Texelis, the makers of the rolling chassis for the Serval 4x4 lightweight multi-role armoured vehicle, has launched a standalone product called Celeris, an almost identical version to the Serval system on which operators can build their own body and systems.

The company already has a North American customer who has ordered 12 rolling chassis with an option for a further 30-plus kits.

The company has been promoting Celeris as a military and tested base, as opposed to militarised civilian vehicles, which does not require an export licence and could include local manufacture beyond the body of the vehicle.

The company