Texelis goes alone as it unveils Celeris

28th November 2023 - 07:26 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Limoges

Texelis has already received an order for its Celeris mobility system. (Image: Texelis)

Texelis and Nexter, a KNDS company, manufacture the Serval 4x4 lightweight multi-role armoured vehicle together but Texelis has started selling the rolling chassis of the vehicle as a separate system.

French mobility engineering company Texelis, the makers of the rolling chassis for the Serval 4x4 lightweight multi-role armoured vehicle, has launched a standalone product called Celeris, an almost identical version to the Serval system on which operators can build their own body and systems.

The company already has a North American customer who has ordered 12 rolling chassis with an option for a further 30-plus kits.

The company has been promoting Celeris as a military and tested base, as opposed to militarised civilian vehicles, which does not require an export licence and could include local manufacture beyond the body of the vehicle.

The company

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

