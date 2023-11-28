Texelis goes alone as it unveils Celeris
French mobility engineering company Texelis, the makers of the rolling chassis for the Serval 4x4 lightweight multi-role armoured vehicle, has launched a standalone product called Celeris, an almost identical version to the Serval system on which operators can build their own body and systems.
The company already has a North American customer who has ordered 12 rolling chassis with an option for a further 30-plus kits.
The company has been promoting Celeris as a military and tested base, as opposed to militarised civilian vehicles, which does not require an export licence and could include local manufacture beyond the body of the vehicle.
