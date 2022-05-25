To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian military wants hundreds of 4x4 light vehicles

25th May 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

In 2017 Tata won a contract for 3,192 Tata Safari Storme 4x4 vehicles, and now India’s military is looking for 1,500 similar-class vehicles. (Tata Motors)

India needs hundreds of new hardtop 4x4 light vehicles to serve in the army, air force and navy.

The Indian Army is gathering information about potential suppliers of right-hand-drive 4x4 general service light vehicles, issuing an RfI on 20 May.

These vehicles must be hardtops able to carry 700-900kg payloads. The quantity required is not insignificant either, with 1,500 needed for the three services of India’s armed forces.

As the vehicles are required to operate in hilly, high-altitude, snow-bound, plains or desert terrain, they must be able to perform at least 5,000m above sea level.

Furthermore, they should ‘employ contemporary technology in all its systems to deliver best performance and reliability’. This includes a turbocharged engine and power steering.

