Indian military wants hundreds of 4x4 light vehicles
The Indian Army is gathering information about potential suppliers of right-hand-drive 4x4 general service light vehicles, issuing an RfI on 20 May.
These vehicles must be hardtops able to carry 700-900kg payloads. The quantity required is not insignificant either, with 1,500 needed for the three services of India’s armed forces.
As the vehicles are required to operate in hilly, high-altitude, snow-bound, plains or desert terrain, they must be able to perform at least 5,000m above sea level.
Furthermore, they should ‘employ contemporary technology in all its systems to deliver best performance and reliability’. This includes a turbocharged engine and power steering.
