France adds L3Harris sensor turret to A400M for special forces missions

28th February 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

Eight A400Ms will be modified for special forces missions with an EO/IR turret and extra communications equipment. (Photo: French Air Force)

The French Air Force is modifying eight A400M transport aircraft with a mount for an MX-20 EO/IR turret for the special forces support role.

France's defence procurement agency, the DGA, has actioned integration of an L3Harris MX-20 optronic turret on an A400M airlifter operated by Transport Squadron 3/61 Poitou, the flying unit of Special Operations Command. 

Transmission capabilities allowing real-time rebroadcasting by SATCOM and RF will also be added, to provide a full C3ISTAR capability. 

This modification was made necessary by the accelerated withdrawal of the Transall C-160 from 3/61 Poitou in 2022. Seven aircraft had been modified to carry the retractable MX-20 in a fairing previously used for in-flight refuelling.

An even older solution was initially chosen to add this new capability to the A400M,

