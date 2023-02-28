France adds L3Harris sensor turret to A400M for special forces missions
France's defence procurement agency, the DGA, has actioned integration of an L3Harris MX-20 optronic turret on an A400M airlifter operated by Transport Squadron 3/61 Poitou, the flying unit of Special Operations Command.
Transmission capabilities allowing real-time rebroadcasting by SATCOM and RF will also be added, to provide a full C3ISTAR capability.
This modification was made necessary by the accelerated withdrawal of the Transall C-160 from 3/61 Poitou in 2022. Seven aircraft had been modified to carry the retractable MX-20 in a fairing previously used for in-flight refuelling.
An even older solution was initially chosen to add this new capability to the A400M,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Special Operations
-
French special forces look to mobile apps for tactical advantage
Hexagon's new platform for developing Android mobile apps for dismounted soldiers is already being put to use on a project for French special forces.
-
GSOF Symposium Europe: Events in Ukraine drive SOF procurement in Europe (Sponsored)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has concentrated the minds of governments across Europe, where there are increasing efforts to upgrade and replace military capabilities.
-
SEALs test UK-made underwater comms technology
Systems from UK firm Succorfish underwent a week of tests with US Navy SEAL divers.
-
Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation
A new vessel type is being inducted by Singapore's naval special operations unit.
-
Malaysia looks for special forces equipment
Anti-structure weapons and training grenades are on the shopping list of Malaysian army special forces.
-
Safran expands Geonyx family
French company launches Geonyx M inertial navigation system for naval SOF use.