France adds L3Harris sensor turret to A400M for special forces missions

France's defence procurement agency, the DGA, has actioned integration of an L3Harris MX-20 optronic turret on an A400M airlifter operated by Transport Squadron 3/61 Poitou, the flying unit of Special Operations Command.

Transmission capabilities allowing real-time rebroadcasting by SATCOM and RF will also be added, to provide a full C3ISTAR capability.

This modification was made necessary by the accelerated withdrawal of the Transall C-160 from 3/61 Poitou in 2022. Seven aircraft had been modified to carry the retractable MX-20 in a fairing previously used for in-flight refuelling.

An even older solution was initially chosen to add this new capability to the A400M,