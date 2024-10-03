Tata to build IFVs in North Africa

India’s Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is to set up a manufacturing facility in Morocco to build 8x8 Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

The move was announced by TASL on X (formerly Twitter) and is an agreement with Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces for the assembly of vehicles at a new factory in Casablanca, Morocco.

The company described the move as “a significant milestone as we expand our footprint overseas as a defence OEM [original equipment manufacturer].”

Morocco's official news agency Maghreb Arabe Presse reported the deal, stating that the new plant would be called Tata Advance Systems Maroc and built within three years. It is believed the factory will be able to manufacture up to 100 vehicles a year and would be a major bridgehead for the Indian company into the substantial African market.

The vehicle was developed as collaboration between Tata and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Two years ago Tata delivered the first batch of three WhAP, then known as Kestrels, out of six on order to Indian paramilitary organisations for user evaluations. Initial recipients were the Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Rifles and Border Security Force.

Further orders have not been forthcoming and India and General Dynamics Land Systems are believed to be in negotiations for the 8x8 Stryker IFV which is a direct competitor to WhAP.

It was reported that in November last year that a deal had been struck between the US and India for the co-production of Stryker vehicles.

