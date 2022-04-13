Indian Army receives a mix of wheeled armoured vehicles

The Indian Army formally received a variety of locally manufactured 4x4 and 8x8 wheeled vehicles on 12 April, as well as a new thermal sight, in the city of Pune.

Gen M.M Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, presided over the ceremony at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, saying the new equipment would ‘greatly enhance the operational capabilities of the army in future conflicts’.

Firstly, the largest vehicle was the Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), which seems to be a new name given to Tata Motors’ 8x8 APC previously referred to as the WhAP (Wheeled Armoured Platform) or Kestrel.

The