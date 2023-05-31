Taiwan expands its HIMARS order, amidst ongoing indigenous AFV production

Lockheed Martin’s M142 HIMARS production line is running red hot as it seeks to meet recent orders or approvals from Australia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Poland, Romania, Taiwan and Ukraine. Indeed, Taipei has increased its order of these truck-mounted rocket launchers from 11 to 29.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced this addition to its ‘long-range precision fire strike system’ programme in May.

The US had approved the sale of 11 units of HIMARS to Taiwan in October 2020, after Taipei had requested 15 rocket launchers in March of that year. This deal was duly signed in 2021, though