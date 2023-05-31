To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Taiwan expands its HIMARS order, amidst ongoing indigenous AFV production

Taiwan expands its HIMARS order, amidst ongoing indigenous AFV production

31st May 2023 - 01:54 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Taiwan has increased its order of M142 HIMARS from 11 units to 29 rocket launchers. (Photo: US DoD)

Taiwan continues to boost its inventory of artillery, tanks and armoured vehicles, in the face of a rising martial threat from China.

Lockheed Martin’s M142 HIMARS production line is running red hot as it seeks to meet recent orders or approvals from Australia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Poland, Romania, Taiwan and Ukraine. Indeed, Taipei has increased its order of these truck-mounted rocket launchers from 11 to 29.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced this addition to its ‘long-range precision fire strike system’ programme in May.

The US had approved the sale of 11 units of HIMARS to Taiwan in October 2020, after Taipei had requested 15 rocket launchers in March of that year. This deal was duly signed in 2021, though

