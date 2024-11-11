Switzerland selects AGM 155mm artillery system
The Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement has selected the KNDS Deutschland Artillery Gun Module 155mm/52 cal system integrated on the General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)-MOWAG Piranha IV (10x10) platform, to meet its M109 155mm/47 tracked self-propelled (SP) howitzer replacement programme.
The announcement followed extensive trials between the Swedish BAE Systems Archer 155mm/52 cal (6x6) and the KNDS Deutschland platform.
Within Swiss Army the M109 is known as the KAWEST WE which has been upgraded numerous times to extend it operational life with the last upgrade taking place in 2012. An additional life extension is currently underway to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
European consortium submits plan for next-generation integrated UGS
Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) is part of effort under the European Defence Fund (EDF) to develop next-generation multipurpose Uncrewed Ground Systems (UGS).
-
US Army tests integration of upgraded PAC-3 MSE missile with LTAMDS
Flight trials in the White Sands Missile Range involved the detection, acquisition, tracking and engagement of an advanced Tactical Ballistic Missile.
-
What a Trump victory could mean for the defence industry
Trump claimed that the US wanted “a strong and powerful military” in his victory speech.