Switzerland selects AGM 155mm artillery system

The Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement has selected the KNDS Deutschland Artillery Gun Module 155mm/52 cal system integrated on the General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)-MOWAG Piranha IV (10x10) platform, to meet its M109 155mm/47 tracked self-propelled (SP) howitzer replacement programme.

The announcement followed extensive trials between the Swedish BAE Systems Archer 155mm/52 cal (6x6) and the KNDS Deutschland platform.

Within Swiss Army the M109 is known as the KAWEST WE which has been upgraded numerous times to extend it operational life with the last upgrade taking place in 2012. An additional life extension is currently underway to