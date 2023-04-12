To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Switzerland expands 120mm mortar buy to 48 with follow-on order

12th April 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Switzerland will now acquire 48 120mm self-propelled mortar systems based on the Piranha 8x8 and equipped with a RUAG Cobra ordnance. (Photo: RUAG)

Switzerland has committed to acquire an addtional batch of 120mm mortar systems based on the General Dynamics European Land Systems Piranha IV 8x8 armoured vehicle

The Swiss Federal Office for Armaments (armasuisse) has signed a contract with GDELS-Mowag for a further 16 Mörser 16 120mm mortar systems. RUAG will supply the mortar itself as a subcontractor. 

This means a total of 48 mortar systems will now be procured as part of the programme.

Under the 2022 armaments programme, the Swiss Federal Parliament has approved procurement of a second tranche of the mortar systems with a value of CHF175 million. The contract also covers protected trucks for ammunition resupply and operational support.

The new contract represents the exercise of an option with GDELS-Mowag. 

The 32 mortar systems in the first tranche are currently being manufactured and will be handed over between 2024 and 2025. Delivery of the additional systems planned is planned from 2026.

The mortar systems combine a Piranha IV 8x8 IFV platform with RUAG's Cobra mortar.

Switzerland approved a contract worth CHF404 million for development and production of this combination in 2016. 32 Mortar 16 platforms were originally required, as well as 12 trucks and the modification of 16 Piranha I platforms into command vehicles.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us