Switzerland expands 120mm mortar buy to 48 with follow-on order

The Swiss Federal Office for Armaments (armasuisse) has signed a contract with GDELS-Mowag for a further 16 Mörser 16 120mm mortar systems. RUAG will supply the mortar itself as a subcontractor.

This means a total of 48 mortar systems will now be procured as part of the programme.

Under the 2022 armaments programme, the Swiss Federal Parliament has approved procurement of a second tranche of the mortar systems with a value of CHF175 million. The contract also covers protected trucks for ammunition resupply and operational support.

The new contract represents the exercise of an option with GDELS-Mowag.

The 32 mortar systems in the first tranche are currently being manufactured and will be handed over between 2024 and 2025. Delivery of the additional systems planned is planned from 2026.

The mortar systems combine a Piranha IV 8x8 IFV platform with RUAG's Cobra mortar.

Switzerland approved a contract worth CHF404 million for development and production of this combination in 2016. 32 Mortar 16 platforms were originally required, as well as 12 trucks and the modification of 16 Piranha I platforms into command vehicles.