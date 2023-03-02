Elbit weapon systems to equip more Romanian Piranha vehicles

Elbit Systems' Romanian subsidiary, Elmet International, has been awarded a follow-on contract worth $120 million by General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) to supply UT30 MK2 unmanned turrets, remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWS) and SPEAR mortar systems for the Piranha V APC of the Romanian Armed Forces.

This work will be carried out in Romania over a three-year period.

The UT30 MK2 is a 30mm unmanned light turret that integrates weapon systems, fire control, sensors and displays, while the RCWS selected is a lightweight 12.7mm weapon station. SPEAR is a 120mm computerised autonomous vehicular mortar system.

Bezhalel Machlis, Elbit Systems president and CEO said: 'I believe that the expansion of our integration and production capacity in Europe strengthens our ability to address the growing demand for advanced and proven capabilities for armoured platforms.'

Shephard Defence Insight notes that in January 2018 the Romanian government signed a $1.1 billion contract with GDELS-MOWAG for 227 Piranha V 8x8s. While the first 36 of these were produced by GDELS, the rest are being assembled in Romania. Local media reports last month indicated that Romania plans to acquire another 150 vehicles.

Six variants of Piranha V are covered by the contract, of which the Elbit weapon systems will be fitted to three. The UT30 MK2 equips the IFV variant, the RCWS is installed on C2 vehicles and SPEAR arms a specialised 120mm mortar carrier.