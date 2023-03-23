Milanion NTGS joins forces with Global Ordnance to promote mobile mortars for US market

Anglo-Spanish firm Milanion NTGS and Florida-based Global Ordnance have teamed up to form the Global Military Products division of the latter to lead sales and project management of the Scorpion Mobile Mortar System in US markets.

'The United States is an important market for us, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Global Ordnance to highlight the importance of military units being equipped with time-tested and combat-proven systems like the Scorpion mobile mortar system," said Julio Estrella, CEO of Milanion NTGS at the time the agreement was signed back in February.

The Scorpion, also known as Alakran a digital, automated 120mm/81mm mortar system designed for shoot and scoot operations.

It is designed to be platform-agnostic and can be mounted on most 4x4 vehicles with a minimum 2t payload.

Saudi Arabia has taken delivery of 100 Alakran units mounted on Toyota Land Cruisers, and Ukraine operates eight of the mortar systems integrated into the rear of Bars-8 4x4 APCs.

The 120mm variant has also been displayed integrated on an Indian Mahindra Defence Armored Light Specialist Vehicle.