Sustaining firepower: The challenges of supplying frontline artillery ammunition

Despite the significant focus on the large quantities of artillery ammunition Ukraine is using in its ongoing conflict with Russia, less attention has been given to the logistical challenge of keeping these weapons supplied.

Over the past year, many Western nations have increased their ammunition production, particularly for 155mm shells, by adding production lines and extending shifts. However, this is only part of the solution. Once the ammunition reaches Ukraine, typically overland through Poland, it must be transported through rear areas to frontline units.

Some ammunition is shipped in boxes, but 155mm shells are usually loaded onto pallets or frame-type