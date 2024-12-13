Successful firing by US Army of Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile

Lockheed Martin’s PrSM missiles have been fired by US Army soldiers for the first time in a major step for the programme.

Two missiles were fired from a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher in a long-range test against a target set, proving the system’s readiness. The test was conducted entirely by army personnel and took place at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The PrSM is a next generation long-range missile, which can reach targets 500km distant. It is M142 HIMARS and M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System-compatible.

The new surface-to-surface weapon features an open systems architecture design for maximum affordability and flexibility, and is modular for future growth.

As the PrSM program advances, Lockheed Martin will integrate technologies into both baseline and future variants to support interoperability and maritime operations. The company is working on a naval version, and is believed to be developing PrSM+ which would have a range of 1,000km.

Last month the company announced it expected to complete deliveries on the first contract for “early operational capability” versions of its long-range PrSM “in December”.

