Ovzon trials UGV comms in Arctic conditions

Satellite communications manufacturer Ovzon has announced its intension to expand its footprint in the defence market following successful tests of one of its unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) in northern Sweden.

Speaking to Shephard at Satellite 2025 in Washington, DC, this March, Ovzon CEO Per Norén outlined the Swedish company’s objectives.

The expedition in the high north of Sweden was a proof-of-concept to “address the requirements from several European NATO members”, Norén explained, claiming that the NATO representatives who participated in the expedition were said to be “very pleased” with the results.

The December 2024 test consisted of a UGV located