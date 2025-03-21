Patria adds 120mm mortar system to 4x4 truck
The Patria 120mm TREMOS has been demonstrated integrated onto the rear of a compact SISU 4x4 truck complete with roll over protection.
TREMOS was developed by Patria as a private venture, and a key feature of the system is that it can be installed on any flatbed with twist-locks so that the TREMOS baseplate can be locked in position for travelling and firing. The twist-locks meet ISO (international Standards Organisation) requirements, which are used by most civilian and military applications.
According to Patria: “This is a low-cost solution as many of the ammunition and the fire control system [FCS], for
