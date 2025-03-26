To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Avalon 2025: Australia receives first two HIMARS as Lockheed Martin outlines rocket plans

26th March 2025 - 09:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Melbourne, Australia

RSS

The two Australian HIMARS are being displayed at the Australian International Airshow. (Photo: author)

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) weapon has been designed to use a range of different sized missiles and rockets from the same container which can be quickly switched out.

Australia has taken delivery of its first two HIMARS launchers and put them on public display at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne with manufacturer Lockheed Martin outlining missile and delivery plans.

The company outlined an ambitious delivery schedule for HIMARS with another six to be delivered before mid-April, 12 in 2026 and the remaining 22 before the end of 2028.

Paula Hartley, VP and general manager of tactical missiles for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said the company had delivered 700 HIMARS which have clocked up more than two million operational hours.

Hartley said the company was

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

