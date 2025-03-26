Avalon 2025: Australia receives first two HIMARS as Lockheed Martin outlines rocket plans
Australia has taken delivery of its first two HIMARS launchers and put them on public display at the Avalon Australian International Airshow near Melbourne with manufacturer Lockheed Martin outlining missile and delivery plans.
The company outlined an ambitious delivery schedule for HIMARS with another six to be delivered before mid-April, 12 in 2026 and the remaining 22 before the end of 2028.
Paula Hartley, VP and general manager of tactical missiles for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said the company had delivered 700 HIMARS which have clocked up more than two million operational hours.
Hartley said the company was
