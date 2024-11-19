Lockheed Martin will complete first PrSM contract this year

Lockheed Martin expects to complete deliveries on the first contract for “early operational capability [EOC]” versions of its long-range PrSM “in December”, according to Lockheed Martin international business development director Thomas Stanton.

PrSM is set to massively increase the capability of the widely used HIMARS, Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and similar platforms

The missile has a proven range of 499km demonstrating a substantial improvement over shorter-range munitions such as Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a range of 70km and GMLRS Extended Range (150km) which use the same launcher.

PrSM is also