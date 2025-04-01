Avalon 2025: Hanwha signs engine deal with Penske for Redback IFVs
Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) has signed a sub-contract with Penske Australia to assemble, test and supply of 129 engines for Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs).
The deal with Penske Australia - a supplier of heavy-duty trucks, automotive engines and power systems – was signed last week at the Avalon Australian International Airshow in Avalon near Melbourne.
The contract is for the local assembly, test and supply of the 1000hp-class Rolls-Royce Power Systems MTU MT881-Ka500 engine, under a technology transfer agreement with South Korea’s STX Engine.
The engines will be delivered to the Hanwha Armoured vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) for
