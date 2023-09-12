To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SmartShooter showcases British Army SMASH technology at DSEI 2023

12th September 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The SMASH family of fire control systems includes handheld operated, remotely controlled and robotic systems, (Photo: Smartshooter)

Smartshooter's SMASH technology provides high precision against small targets across land, air and sea, including mini- and micro-UAS.

Smartshooter presented its SMASH family of fire control systems (FCS), including handheld operated, remotely controlled, and UGV mounted systems, at the DSEI exhibition in London this week. 

The UK MoD recently awarded Smartshooter through Viking Arms a multi-year contract for procurement and support of counter-small UAS Smart Weapon Sight (CsUAS-SWS) via a framework agreement worth up to £20,000 ($24.000).

Providing dismounted soldiers with the ability to achieve a high probability of hit against micro- and mini-UAVs, Smartshooter's SMASH technology enhances mission effectiveness by increasing the probability of hit (PHit) against small UAS through ballistically calculated coincident shot release, the company says. 

The SMASH 3000 and SMASH X4 have demonstrated that firers are able to successfully hit drone targets with a much higher PHit after only a short training induction.    

SMASH technology is also said to provided high precision for ground, maritime and helicopter sniping targets during both day and night operations. 

SMASH FCS have completed rigorous trials and qualification processes of the highest standards and demonstrated firers nearly quadrupled their PHit when compared to in-service magnifying optical sight, the manufacturer said. 

Michal Mor, Smartshooter's CEO said: 'The SMASH precision fire control systems that revolutionise the dismounted combatants' battlefield effectiveness are an ideal fit for the C-UAS operational requirements of the British Army, providing a pinpoint accurate kinetic interception capability that is not dependent on the user's combat stress and, in fact, reduces their cognitive load.'

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

