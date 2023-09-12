SmartShooter showcases British Army SMASH technology at DSEI 2023
Smartshooter presented its SMASH family of fire control systems (FCS), including handheld operated, remotely controlled, and UGV mounted systems, at the DSEI exhibition in London this week.
The UK MoD recently awarded Smartshooter through Viking Arms a multi-year contract for procurement and support of counter-small UAS Smart Weapon Sight (CsUAS-SWS) via a framework agreement worth up to £20,000 ($24.000).
Providing dismounted soldiers with the ability to achieve a high probability of hit against micro- and mini-UAVs, Smartshooter's SMASH technology enhances mission effectiveness by increasing the probability of hit (PHit) against small UAS through ballistically calculated coincident shot release, the company says.
Related Articles
AUSA 2022: US Army orders SMASH 2000L
EOS unveils Slinger C-UAS weapon system
Smartshooter seeks US military interest in remote control fire control stations
The SMASH 3000 and SMASH X4 have demonstrated that firers are able to successfully hit drone targets with a much higher PHit after only a short training induction.
SMASH technology is also said to provided high precision for ground, maritime and helicopter sniping targets during both day and night operations.
SMASH FCS have completed rigorous trials and qualification processes of the highest standards and demonstrated firers nearly quadrupled their PHit when compared to in-service magnifying optical sight, the manufacturer said.
Michal Mor, Smartshooter's CEO said: 'The SMASH precision fire control systems that revolutionise the dismounted combatants' battlefield effectiveness are an ideal fit for the C-UAS operational requirements of the British Army, providing a pinpoint accurate kinetic interception capability that is not dependent on the user's combat stress and, in fact, reduces their cognitive load.'
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
DSEI 2023: UK company to provide submarine rescue system to Indonesia in $100 million deal
UK company Submarine Manufacturing and Products (SMP) has secured a second contract for its submarine rescue system (SRS), a deal worth $100 million signed with Indonesia, which will be integrated onboard a host vessel with support from engineering consultancy Houlder and local company BTI Defence.
-
Insight: How rising tensions have fuelled the Type 26 frigate's development
Slated to enter service in the late 2020s, the Type 26 frigate addresses the pressing need for enhanced ASW capabilities, particularly in light of heightened tensions with Russia. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the design and its equipment fit.
-
Fischer Panda UK unveils APU produced for Ajax vehicles
Fischer Panda UK demonstrated its AGT 8000 PVM-NE auxiliary power unit (APU) for the first time at DSEI 2023. It was developed and contracted for the Ajax armoured fighting vehicle family, as an alternative to the originally sourced APU from Rolls-Royce.
-
DSEI 2023: IAI launches new loitering munition with VTOL and changeable warhead
IAI has developed a new VTOL recoverable loitering munition, the Rotem Alpha, which draws upon the companies Rotem L system and is being presented at DSEI alongside the concept of a mobile containerised system capable of launching more than a dozen weapons.
-
Rafael unveils new Boxer-mounted concept for Iron Dome at DSEI 2023
Israel's Rafael has unveiled a new export concept version of the Iron Dome air defence system, based on a Boxer 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle platform. The configuration is aimed at the NATO market, especially the UK and Germany.