Skyranger anti-aircraft turret to use Spexer sensors
The Rheinmetall Skyranger 30 anti-aircraft turret will be fitted with an upgraded sensor array with the addition of Spexer air defence radars from Hensoldt.
The Skyranger 30 is a mobile ground-based air defence system which can be deployed against air targets at short and very short range as well as ground targets. The Skyranger will now be enhanced with Hensoldt’s Spexer air defence radars as part of its offering to clients.
Rheinmetall is paying Hensoldt almost €100 million (US$108 million) to add it to the Skyranger’s sensor options and the initial orders for the Spexer 2000M are for the German and Austrian armies' systems, with Denmark having announced a corresponding procurement.
The Spexer 2000M 3D MKIII sensor specialises in high detection performance, even while targets are on the move. That ability will help make the Skyranger 30 more effective in its fight against short range threats
The Spexer is already a familiar sensor in Germany’s air defence as it is heavily used in the country's counter-UAS field camp, qualified air defence, the Bundeswehr's new very short and short-range air defence programme (NNbS) and the HoWiSM (high-energy laser for drone defence) programme.
Rheinmetall has done similar deals in recent months to maximise the operational competitiveness of the Skyranger 30. In June, 2024, it signed a Letter of Intent with MBDA to add the company’s small antidrone missile (SADM) to the Skyranger’s arsenal.
As with the Spexer radar, its armaments will be modular, and different versions of the tank will be made available to clients with particular defence needs, so while Skyrangers for the German market will come equipped with Stinger missiles, the multifunctional air defence tank can be fitted with Mistral missiles or the likes of MDBA’s SADM as required.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
Further information revealed on Swiss 81mm mortar programme
Rheinmetall’s recent contract award to supply the Swiss Army with 81mm mortar cargo ammunition and MX2-KM 81mm mortar weapons has seen the force adopt a systems approach to its new weapon.
-
Elbit Systems to supply Iron Sting munition to Israeli MoD in $190 million deal
Elbit Systems’ Iron Sting mortar was reported in October last year as being used for the first time in operations against Hamas in Gaza as the country reacted to Hamas attacks inside Israel.
-
Uruguay receives Mamba Mk7 APCs for peacekeeping operations
The Mamba has been widely used in peacekeeping operations as a lower-cost alternative to more protected vehicles which are expected to go onto the frontline. It can be upgraded with the addition of optional extra armour including underneath the engine compartment.
-
Swiss places order for 81mm mortar ammunition
The multi-million euro order has been scheduled to be completed by 2025 and will feature additional services as part of the product launch.
-
First locally built KF41 Lynx IFV handed over to Hungary
The KF41 procurement is part of Hungary’s Zrínyi 2026 development plan and is one of several efforts to procure modern, NATO-standard platforms that will supersede legacy equipment received from the Soviet Union by 2026.
-
Elbit Systems looks to enhance automation for Israeli artillery systems
Automation efforts on the Roem and Sigma howitzers will maintain a ‘man in a loop’ configuration as the Israeli company focuses on the export market.