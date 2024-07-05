Hensoldt to supply TRML-4D radars for Latvia and Slovenia as part of €100 million deal

Hensoldt is to provide TRML-4D air defence radars to Diehl Defence for use by Latvia and Slovenia as part of Germany’s European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI). The purchase forms part of a €100 million (US$108.3 million) deal which includes maintenance and training.

The radars will be deployed in the two ESSI countries as part of the IRIS-T SLM air defence system and will mean there will be more than 80 Hensoldt air defence radars of various ranges under contract as part of the ESSI initiative.

The radar is based on the latest AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar technology and designed to provide the rapid detection and tracking of around 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250km.

It is capable of detecting and tracking a range of air targets, including cruise missiles, rockets, drones and aircraft, classifying them for engagement.

Hendoldt’s TRML-4D and the SPEXER radars are part of the German Armed Forces’ NNbS air defence system for close and short-range protection, which was commissioned in January 2024. The company has provided more than 12 TRML-4Ds to Ukraine with the most recent order being in May this year for six systems under a €100 million deal. An identical deal was signed a year earlier.

