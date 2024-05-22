US Army prepares troops and equipment to avoid drone surveillance and attacks
The growing threat posed by low-cost drones led the US Army to prepare its troops and inventory to avoid UAS surveillance and attacks on the battlefield. The service has taken several measures including improving soldiers’ training, doctrine and in-service ground platforms, in addition to acquiring cutting-edge systems and technologies.
To support development and procurement efforts, the branch has invested nearly $2 billion in solutions to counter the threat from drones from FY2017 to FY2024.
The investment has covered programmes related to kinetic weapons, high-energy lasers, high-powered microwaves and RF systems, as well as sensors, radars and C2 systems. The service has
UK’s EW UAS-jammer set for field testing
The Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW) will be able to impact targets such as UAS up to 1km away by beaming radio waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components.
Edge Autonomy showcases advanced UAVs for SOF (video)
Edge Autonomy has highlighted its advanced, silent electric propulsion and extended UAS endurance with propane fuel cells, designed to support SOF with crucial sensing and close air support capabilities.
Red Cat looks to partnerships to expand Teal 2’s wings
Teal 2 UAV producer Red Cat has unveiled its strategic partnerships and advancements in drone technology in anticipation of the US Army’s decision on the Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) programme.
How Russia is ramping up efforts to counter drones in Ukraine
Russian forces in Ukraine have been employing multifaceted strategies to counteract drones, as a past reliance on large-scale electronic warfare has shifted towards diverse, localised countermeasures.
US Navy foresees an uncrewed future for its surface and underwater fleet
The service has been conducting various procurement and development efforts to integrate unmanned surface and underwater vehicles into its inventory.
Tekever unveils new swarm-controlling UAS
Tekever has manufactured the AR3, AR4 and AR5 UAS with all systems sharing common electronics and software architecture, which has enabled the reuse of ground segment elements within the new ARX UAS.