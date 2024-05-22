To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army prepares troops and equipment to avoid drone surveillance and attacks

22nd May 2024 - 09:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A US Army soldier conducting C-sUAS training in Poland. (Photo: US Army)

The branch has been improving its C-UAS inventory in addition to purchasing advanced counter-drone solutions.

The growing threat posed by low-cost drones led the US Army to prepare its troops and inventory to avoid UAS surveillance and attacks on the battlefield. The service has taken several measures including improving soldiers’ training, doctrine and in-service ground platforms, in addition to acquiring cutting-edge systems and technologies.

To support development and procurement efforts, the branch has invested nearly $2 billion in solutions to counter the threat from drones from FY2017 to FY2024.

The investment has covered programmes related to kinetic weapons, high-energy lasers, high-powered microwaves and RF systems, as well as sensors, radars and C2 systems. The service has

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

