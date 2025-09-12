SCD highlights advances in infrared imaging for defence operations
In this interview, Shai Fishbein, VP Business Development, Products and Marketing, SCD, discuss how sensor technology is being adapted to meet the demands of land, air, and maritime missions — including applications such as counter-UAS, surveillance, targeting, and situational awareness. Emphasis is placed on compact, ruggedised designs that deliver high-resolution imagery in real time, across day and night conditions and in challenging weather.
