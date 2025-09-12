To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SCD highlights advances in infrared imaging for defence operations

12th September 2025 - 06:30 GMT | by Studio

SCD's IR detectors are ruggedised to handle challenging missions across multiple domains. (Image: SCD)

Infrared imaging manufacturer SCD outlines its approach to enhancing visibility for defence forces operating in complex environments.

In this interview, Shai Fishbein, VP Business Development, Products and Marketing, SCD, discuss how sensor technology is being adapted to meet the demands of land, air, and maritime missions — including applications such as counter-UAS, surveillance, targeting, and situational awareness. Emphasis is placed on compact, ruggedised designs that deliver high-resolution imagery in real time, across day and night conditions and in challenging weather.

