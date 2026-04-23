Thinning Arctic ice reveals naval capability gaps and new opportunities
The Arctic is no longer a frozen frontier of secondary concern. Record-low ice extents, intensifying Russian naval activity and growing allied interest in under-ice deterrence have converged to make subsea operations in the High North a capability challenge.
At UDT 2026 in London, Eisha Home, senior marine engineer at BMT, a UK-headquartered maritime design, engineering and risk management consultancy, laid out the scale of the challenge.
Speaking during a session, Home outlined the environmental and technological barriers that must be overcome if allied submarines are to maintain deterrence in the region.
A changing environment, an unchanged imperative
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