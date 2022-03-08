Russian false assumptions and incoherence come to the fore in Ukraine

The Russian Ground Forces had been considered as a highly efficient part of the Russian military, combining significant rocket and tube artillery firepower, numerous armoured formations and a full spectrum of combat assets such as ISR, EW, precision-strike weapons and tactical UAVs.

Considering the overwhelming quantitative and qualitative superiority of the Russian forces over the Ukrainians, many military analysts expected to witness a modern lightning-fast combined arms operation.

But the opening days of the campaign in Ukraine proved them wrong and demonstrated a different reality.

Accurate information from the battlefields is scarce but three principal conclusions can be drawn from available and verifiable data.

Firstly, the Russian invasion forces entered Ukraine with a mixed set of obsolete, modernised and brand-new equipment. While new vehicles such as the T-72B3M (Mod. 2016), T-90A, Taifun-K 53949 ‘Linza’, Taifun-K 63968 MRAP and others have been spotted, the bulk of the Russian armoured fleet still consists of Cold War-era materiel, including even the oldest versions of the T-72 MBT family such as the T-72A, T-72AV and T-72B (Mod. 1985).

Shephard understands that some of the units committed to the invasion of Ukraine were only reactivated in 2020-2021 so they may have encountered equipping problems, resulting in improvisation by using previously mothballed vehicles.

Obviously, such a mix offers different combat capabilities and, more importantly, strains logistics and combat support units.

Secondly, the way in which the Russians fought during the first five days of conflict drastically differs from their typical warfighting method of imposing massive artillery strikes coordinated by tactical UAVs and supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Apparently, the Russian Ground Forces were limited in using the full set of capabilities in order to avoid civilian losses, as planners (especially President Vladimir Putin) may even have believed the invaders would be welcomed by the local population.

Russian thinking has been proved delusional, as the initial approach resulted in substantial losses of materiel through ambushes with ATGMs. Unsurprisingly, obsolete lightly armoured tracked and wheeled platforms have suffered the most.

Available video footage and images from the warzone showed Russian attempts to improvise armoured protection, for instance with flimsy cage armour on tank turrets. However, these efforts appear to be futile.

In the meantime, there is no evidence that Russia has deployed any of its supposedly advanced armoured platforms that are displayed to great fanfare each year in Moscow’s Victory Day parade.

Armata, Bumerang and Kurganets armoured vehicles are conspicuous by their absence, although a number of T-90M tanks and a BMPT detachment have been spotted on the move to the warzone.

Thirdly, there is abundant evidence that bungled logistics and poor coordination have cost the Russian invaders heavily. While this is inevitable to some degree during large-scale operations, its sheer scale in Ukraine suggests that the Russian Ground Forces cannot conduct large-scale manoeuvre warfare.