Estonia begins receiving vehicles as part of $753 million agreement

The Estonian Defence Force has taken delivery of the first of a new family of vehicles, part of a military vehicle framework agreement which is worth approximately €693 million (US$753 million).

The vehicles delivered were Scania G410 6x4 trucks which will partially replace DAF 2300 vehicles.

Erko Sepri, strategic category manager (vehicles, machinery and logistics) at the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI), said the vehicles and wider agreement would enhance the capability of its logistics units.

Under the agreement, vehicles will also be supplied to the Estonia’s Defence League, the Police and Border Guard Board, the Latvian Ministry of Defence (MoD) and MoD agencies.

Other new vehicles are set to arrive in Estonia before the end of 2025, improving the logistical and tactical capabilities of the units. Apart from Scania, vehicles will also be supplied by Eesti AS, Veho Eesti and Volvo Defence AB.

Sepri said: “The arrival of the new vehicles marks a new era where the Defence Forces will no longer have to rely solely on equipment that has been previously used by allies, but will serve the country with new, modern vehicles.”

In October 2021 Estonia announced plans to modernise its vehicle fleet and included plans in its budget for the procurement of diverse types of new and second-hand vehicle to replace vehicles expected to retire over the next ten years.

In February 2022 a deal was signed with the Latvian MoD for the purchase of arrange of vehicles.