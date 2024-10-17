To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • L3Harris Diamondback autonomous reconnaissance vehicle to begin testing in 2025

L3Harris Diamondback autonomous reconnaissance vehicle to begin testing in 2025

17th October 2024 - 08:36 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

RSS

At AUSA, L3 Harris displayed for the first time the prototype of the Diamondback ARV, the result of a partnership with Overland AI. (Photo: author)

L3Harris and Overland AI have unveiled Diamondback, a modular, autonomous reconnaissance vehicle designed for versatile ISR missions in harsh environments.

L3Harris and partner Overland AI have developed the Diamondback autonomous reconnaissance and security vehicle for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Currently at a prototype level, Diamondback will be expected to undergo testing in Q1 2025.

In designing Diamondback, the two companies observed “a need” for a light, fast-moving reconnaissance capability for harsh off-road environments. L3Harris said it saw Diamondback as a support vehicle for ground forces that could “potentially fill key gaps in the future”. The vehicle will be a multipurpose, multi-mission ISR platform, the company explained during a roundtable event at AUSA earlier this week.

The companies did

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free store ies per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA 2024 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us