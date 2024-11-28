Romania signs for 1,059 Otokar Cobra II vehicles

Turkey’s Otokar has signed a RON4.3 billion (€857 million) contract with Romania’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) for 1,059 Cobra II 4x4 light tactical armoured vehicles.

The first 278 vehicles will be built in Turkey and the remainder in Romania through local manufacturer Romtechnica, a company of the Romanian MND.

First delivery will be expected in Q4 2025 and will take place up to the end of the decade. The deal also included integrated logistics support service.

The contract marked a substantial win for Otokar and a major boost for the Romanian Army.

It is one of the company’s largest export