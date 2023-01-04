Rheinmetall to upgrade Norwegian air defence sensors
Rheinmetall has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) to modernise the Multi Sensor Platform MSP500, which forms part of the country's NASAMS air defence missile system.
The MSP 500 is a stabilised sensor package with thermal and daylight cameras, laser rangefinder, video tracker, vertical sensor and north-finding sensor, integrated into NASAMS batteries.
The upgrade contract, valued in the low double-digit million-euro range, covers replacement of MSP500 systems supplied in 2002 plus associated simulators with the more powerful MSP600digital. Installation of new systems will commence in summer 2025.
The MSP600digital, based on the in-service MSP600 used by Finland and Germany according to Shephard Defence Insight, is a four-axis platform controlling an EO sensor package, consisting of a day/night thermal imager, laser rangefinder and HD colour daylight camera.
