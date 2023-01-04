To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall to upgrade Norwegian air defence sensors

4th January 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Norway's NASAMS batteries will receive new electro-optical sensor systems. (Photo: Forsvaret)

Norway will replace its current Rheinmetall MSP500 electro-optic sensor units, fielded as part of the NASAMS surface-to-air missile system, with the new MSP600digital.

Rheinmetall has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) to modernise the Multi Sensor Platform MSP500, which forms part of the country's NASAMS air defence missile system.

The MSP 500 is a stabilised sensor package with thermal and daylight cameras, laser rangefinder, video tracker, vertical sensor and north-finding sensor, integrated into NASAMS batteries.

The upgrade contract, valued in the low double-digit million-euro range, covers replacement of MSP500 systems supplied in 2002 plus associated simulators with the more powerful MSP600digital. Installation of new systems will commence in summer 2025.

The MSP600digital, based on the in-service MSP600 used by Finland and Germany according to Shephard Defence Insight,  is a four-axis platform controlling an EO sensor package, consisting of a day/night thermal imager, laser rangefinder and HD colour daylight camera.

