Australia’s enhanced NASAMS air defence system comes together

11th November 2022 - 09:30 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The first fire direction centre and Mk 2 canister launcher have been handed over to Raytheon Australia. (Photo: Kongsberg Defence australia)

More pieces have been assembled for Australia's NASAMS air defence system, while Spike LR2 missiles move forward too.

Prime contractor Raytheon Australia recently received National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) fire distribution centres and Mk 2 canister launchers from Kongsberg Defence Australia (KDA).

This marked another milestone on the Australian Army’s path to fielding the enhanced NASAMS air defence system. The first canister launchers had reached Australia from Norway mid-year following factory acceptance tests.

KDA stated that it ‘assembles, integrates and tests fire distribution centres (FDCs) with its workforce in Adelaide, with each FDC comprising approximately 10,000 components, the vast majority manufactured by Australian supply chain partners’. The FDC fits inside a 13ft container and it is carried

