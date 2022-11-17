Norway signs for AMRAAM-D missiles to equip F-35 fleet
The Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) signed an agreement on 16 November with the US government worth approximately NOK5 billion ($500.3 million) regarding acquisition of AMRAAM-D air-to-air missiles to equip the F-35s of the Norwegian Air Force.
The AMRAAM-D will serve as the main weapon used to defend Norwegian airspace for the next decades and the agreement represents the single largest procurement of munitions for the Norwegian Armed Forces.
Previous versions of AMRAAM have been used on Norwegian Air Force F-16s and as part of the NASAMS ground-based air defence system developed by Norway's Kongsberg.
'Through this agreement Norwegian F-35s will... gain access to a weapon that... has major improvements in terms of sensors and range, and which will be effective against everything from drones and cruise missiles to other combat aircraft, said Gro Jære, Director General of the NDMA.
Delivery of the missiles will continue through to 2028 and cost of the procurement will be funded from the overall Norwegian F-35 programme.
Norway has also signed a new industrial cooperation agreement with AMRAAM manufacturer Raytheon, which partnered with Kongsberg on NASAMS.
Earlier this month, another European NATO member, Belgium, initiated the procurement of AMRAAM missiles for its future F-35 fleet via the US FMS route.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates the unit cost of an AMRAAM at around $1,000,000.
More from Air Warfare
-
Australian Integrator UAVs maximise local content
Integrator UAVs for the Australian Army are using localised components as much as possible, and this includes their engines made in Perth.
-
Royal Netherlands Air Force receives last CH-47F helicopter
Boeing has completed its commitment to update the Royal Netherlands Air Force's CH-47 Chinook transport helicopter fleet.
-
China’s flurry of UAV platforms refuses to slow down
China continues to develop and introduce innovative and capable UAVs for military use, as November's Zhuhai Air Show proved.
-
Turkey's MURAD radar to fly on Akinci drones by 2023
Aselsan's MURAD radar, which aims to compete with the US AN/APG-83 on the international market, will be integrated on the Akinci drone by early 2023.